Punjab: Help takes off with puppy, iPhone

A house-help took away a dog and an iPhone after the owner denied him a puppy. The Sohana police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The accused has not been traced yet.

The complainant in the case, Sukhwinder Singh, stated to the police that his son owns a pet shop in Sector 105. “My son’s help Sam was demanding a puppy but my son refused. Now a dog and an iPhone are missing from our shop,” Sukhwinder Singh alleged in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint Sohana police registered a case against Sam under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).