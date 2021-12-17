Punjab govt launches projects worth Rs 300 crore in one month

With the elections coming up in Punjab, the state government is leaving no stone unturned to appease the people of the state. In Mohali, which is also the home to Chief Minister (CM) Charanjeet Singh Channi, projects worth Rs 300 Crore have been inaugurated in a span of one month.

The inauguration spree started from November 10. The CM inaugurated major projects while the smaller projects were being inaugurated by local leaders and MLAs.

Meanwhile, Mohali Beopar Mandal has now written a letter to the CM to start the work on the projects.

It was also demanded in the letter that the government must not focus only on the inaugurations but the work must also start so that people could get the facilities which were promised by the Congress government in 2017.

The projects include the building of new civil hospital in Mohali which will come up at a cost of Rs 40 Crore, an auditorium at a cost of Rs 10 Crore, a new bus stand in Kharar at a cost of Rs 6.57 Crore.

On December 13, the CM inaugurated development works worth Rs 100 Crore approximately in the district which include an ITI in Tripri village at a cost of Rs 20 Crore.

In Mohali city, development works worth Rs 25 Crore were also inaugurated and the inauguration of new bus stand will also be done in the coming few days.

Mohali Beopar Mandal president Vineet Verma said that he wrote a letter on behalf of the mandal and that the state government is trying to befool the people by simply going on an inauguration spree. “They did not do anything in the last five years, now every day either the local MLA or the CM is inaugurating new projects. My question is whether the work will be completed,” Verma questioned.