Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Punjab govt decision likely in Mohali mayor’s absence

“We are very much sure that the mayor shall be removed as he had violated the guidelines,” the councillor said. The mayor during his appearance before the minister had denied the allegations and termed the allegations ‘politically motivated’.

New political equations could emerge in Mohali Municipal Corporation as the state government is all set to pronounce the decision in a ‘clash of interest’ case. It will be interesting to see if the Congress, which has a majority of councillors (34) in a 50-member house, takes support from the rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu had left for the USA after appearing before Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

An AAP councillor told The Indian Express that they are hopeful that the decision would be in their favour and the government would remove the mayor as he could not give any satisfactory answer to the government over his alleged role in awarding orders of development works worth around Rs 1.45 crore to Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited.

“We are very much sure that the mayor shall be removed as he had violated the guidelines,” the councillor said. The mayor during his appearance before the minister had denied the allegations and termed the allegations ‘politically motivated’.

During the elections last year, the Congress had won 37 wards while AAP had got 10 and three were Independent councillors. Later, Mayor Sidhu joined the BJP along with his elder brother Balbir Singh Sidhu, a former Cabinet minister.

After that, Congress expelled deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi and Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal for anti-party activities. At present, the Congress has 34 councillors in the House but Mayor Sidhu had claimed the support of 27 councillors. “It is up to the party leadership but they are open to take the support. We are confident our councillors are united and in case the mayor is removed, the next mayor shall be of Congress,” a councillor said.

26-12-2022
