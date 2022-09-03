scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case

He was produced in the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh, which sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case.

Earlier on Saturday, Jalandhar police took Bhagwanpuria on production warrants in an Arms Act case registered in 2014. (Representational)

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was on Saturday sent to judicial custody by the Mohali district court in Punjab in a case of extortion and forgery, but Jalandhar police took him for questioning in a 2014 case.

A first information report registered by the Crime Branch earlier this year accused Bhagwanpuria of extortion, forgery and getting a passport by using fake documents. He was produced in the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh, which sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.

Earlier on Saturday, Jalandhar police took Bhagwanpuria on production warrants in an Arms Act case registered in 2014.

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who hails from Gurdaspur district, was a kabaddi player. A member of the Bishnoi gang, he used to threaten the members of the rival Bambiha gang in the past. He was also considered close to gangster Sukha Kahlawan, who was gunned down by Vicky Goundar. Goundar, another gangster, was later killed.

Bhagwanpuria was accused of running an extortion racket from jail and was actively involved in rural kabbadi leagues, where he would allegedly decide the outcome of the matches.

Killers of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangalambia had alleged that he had close links with Bhagwanpuria.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:50:18 pm
Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

