Punjab: Four of gang that snatched cabbie’s car at gunpoint arrested

Dera Bassi police on Saturday arrested four persons involved in an armed carjacking, that took place on December 2. The accused were produced in court and remanded in four days police custody. Those arrested were identified as Bablu Diswa, Biredar Mukhya, Samir Khan and Amin.

Police also recovered the snatched car, two country made pistols and six live cartridges. Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that the carjacking had taken place at around 12 am on December 2 near Saidpur village in Dera Bassi.

She added that the complainant in the case Dashrath, a resident of Sector 15 Panchkula, told police that he was working as a driver for an online cab service and on Friday night he received a request for a ride. He alleged that after receiving the request, he went to the spot to pick the passengers. When he reached near ATS valley, a private school, he found four passengers, and one of them gave him an OTP, which is necessary to start the ride.

He then alleged that as they reached the link road connecting Saidpur village during the trip, the men pointed pistols at him and asked him to leave the car. The accused then took away his car and phone and threatened him with dire consequences.

Dera Bassi police registered a case under Sections 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act. Ahluwalia said that they are interrogating the accused and expect more revelations.

Four carjacking incidents including this one have taken place in a span of 13 days in the area.

On November 24, armed robbers targeted a Panipat man, Vinod Kumar, who had come to drop someone off in Sector 65. After returning to his car after dinner as he was getting ready to drive back, a car with four men suddenly came and stopped near his vehicle.

One of the men in the car pointed a pistol at him, asking him to get out. They then proceeded to snatch his valuables as well as his car, a Hyundai Verna car, before escaping from the spot in both the vehicles. Kumar added in his complaint that he could not note down the registration number of the vehicle as he was scared.