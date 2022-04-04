Punjab: Four arrested with illegal weapons, links with gangsters not ruled out

The Kharar police arrested four persons with two unlicensed pistols and live cartridges. The police are investigating the links of the arrested accused with gangsters.

The arrests were made near Bhuru Chowk on Kharar-Landran road.

According to the police, those arrested were identified as Rahul Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, Pritam Kumar and Shiva. All the accused belong to Kharar and Balongi areas in the district.

A police officer told The India Express that they were investigating whether the accused had any links with the gangsters. The arrests were made on the basis of specific information that some people were entering Kharar with illegal weapons.

After receiving the information, a team of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police set up a naka and arrested the accused. They recovered one pistol of .315 bore with one live cartridge and one pistol of .32 bore with five live cartridges. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kharar (city) police station.

“The police had information that the accused were coming to Kharar to commit a crime. We are investigating further. They were in a Hyundai Verna car bearing Haryana registration number. We are not ruling out links of these accused with the gangsters based in Punjab and Haryana,” the officer said.