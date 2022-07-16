scorecardresearch
Punjab: Four arrested for raping minor in Balongi

Police said that the victim was friend of one of the accused.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 16, 2022 6:14:23 am
punjab news, mohali news today, punjab latest news, rapeA fifth accused is said to be on the run.

Balongi police arrested four persons in connection with a gang rape case on Friday. The accused were produced in court and remanded in one-day police custody. The victim is said to be a minor girl studying in class 10.

A fifth accused is said to be on the run. Police said that the victim was friend of one of the accused. All the accused had access to a video of hers, following which they started blackmailing and threatening her.

She alleged that her friend had called her to his house few days ago where all the accused raped her and threatened her of dire consequences in case she complained to anyone.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Kharar I), Rupinder Kaur Sohi said that four accused had been arrested while the hunt is on for the fifth.

A case under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

