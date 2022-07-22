Punjab: Former IGP among three convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Updated: July 22, 2022 6:01:13 pm
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Friday convicted three police officers, including a retired Inspector General of Police-rank officer, in a 30-year-old kidnapping case and sentenced them to three years’ imprisonment.
Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Amandeep Kamboj convicted retired IG Balkar Singh, retired deputy superintendent of police Udham Singh and Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh in a case related to the disappearance of a Surjit Singh in 1992.
The investigation into Surjit Singh’s disappearance was handed over to the CBI in 2003 after his wife Paramjit Kaur moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging foul play.
Surjit Singh went missing after he was picked up by the police on May 7, 1992, from Jasso village in Amritsar district. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Jandiala Guru police station. The police recorded his arrest on May 8, 1992, but said that he absconded from the police station a day later.
