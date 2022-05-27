scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Punjab: Five, including two junior engineers, booked for corruption

According to the FIR, a resident of Kotla Suleiman village had lodged a complaint with the bureau stating that the accused had bungled funds approximately to the tune of Rs 20.67 lakh, which were meant for the development of the village.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 27, 2022 3:52:28 am
Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday booked five people — including two junior engineers (JEs) of the panchayat department — in Fatehgarh Sahib on charges of corruption.

One of the accused was nabbed later in the day by the bureau.

Interestingly, one of the junior engineer booked on Thursday, had made headlines earlier this month as well after police had nabbed five people who they claimed were planning to commit a robbery at the Banur residence of the engineer.

As per officials, those booked by the vigilance bureau were identified as former Sarpanch of Kotla Suleiman village, Tarlochan Singh, former panchs, Ranjodh Singh, and Pavitter Singh (who was arrested), and junior engineers, Lokesh Thaman and Lalit Goyal.

