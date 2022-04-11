Punjab: First MBBS batch in, BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences session starts

The session of the first batch of 98 students of BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences started on February 14. At present, the classes are being held in the building of Punjab State Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) in Phase VI. Soon, the new building of the college and hospital will be completed.

The admissions at the college were to start in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the admission process was delayed.

College principal and director Dr Bhavneet Bharti told The Indian Express that the college has 100 seats of MBBS and 98 students have already joined the classes started on February 14 while the remaining two students will also join in a day or two.

“The classes have already started. The classes are being run from the PHSC building at present,” she added.

When asked about the hostel facilities for the students, Dr Bharti said that a 64-room hostel has been prepared for the students at the PHSC building and accommodation had been opened for the students. She added that with the new building coming up, the new hostel shall also be built.

Replying to a question about the number of total seats in the college, Dr Bharti said that the college has 100 seats of MBBS and all the seats were filled through the entrance examination conducted by the NEET.

Dr Bharti said that the college is also assisting the medical students who had to come to India after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

“We held mock discussions for the students who were studying in Ukraine. We are assisting three students in their studies, and we recently held mock discussions with them,” she added.

About the functional department of the college, Dr Bharti said that the college had started 22 departments as per the requirement of the regulatory agency, the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The college has a staff of over 50 people which include senior resident doctors, nurses, paramedical and other supportive staff.

The institute also has a 330-bedded hospital. In the last six months, the hospital recorded OPD attendance of 1.30 lakh.

The major operation theatres recorded a load of 1,754 cases in the last six months. All specialities have separate wards for male and female inpatient admissions. The college and hospital also have physically handicapped-friendly, separate parking areas, and a cafeteria, and is well-connected with urban and rural health centres for training undergraduates in community medicine.

Satish Dubey, a first-year student of MBBS, told The Indian Express that so far their experience was very good and apart from studies, the teachers keep them occupied with many extra-curricular activities.