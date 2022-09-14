scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Punjab: Fire destroys furniture worth lakhs in Zirakpur shop

Luckily, nobody was injured in the blaze, which the fire department officials suspect may have been caused by a short circuit. However, a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire that gutted AK Furniture House, a fire official said.

The shop that caught fire is located on the third floor of the showroom. (File)

A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Zirakpur’s Baltana area on Tuesday morning, which destroyed furniture worth lakhs.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the blaze, which the fire department officials suspect may have been caused by a short circuit. However, a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire that gutted AK Furniture House, a fire official said.

The shop that caught fire is located on the third floor of the showroom.

The owner of the furniture house, Mohit Kumar, said that he had opened his shop at around 9 am on Tuesday and at around 10.30 am, he noticed smoke and fire on the third floor, where sofas as well as chemicals used in polishing furniture was kept. Kumar said that a room on the third floor also had some paint being stored in it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

“There was smoke and then almost suddenly the entire floor went up in flames,” Mohit Kumar said.

After being informed about the blaze, at least 12 fire tenders from Dera Bassi, Panchkula and Zirakpur were rushed to the spot and started fire fighting operations. It took the firemen at least four hours to bring the blaze under control, by which time furniture worth lakhs had been charred.

A fire brigade official later, on the condition of anonymity, said that the showroom had no fire fighting equipment in place as manded by norms. He added that a probe had been launched but prime facie it appeared that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:18:26 am
Next Story

BJP gains control of DNH dist panchayat as 15 JD(U) members join party

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement