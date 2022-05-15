Punjab: FIR filed against three for distorting historical facts in books of class XII

Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against three people in connection with distortion of historical facts of Sikh History in three books of class 12. The books were allegedly prescribed in schools affiliated to Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The case was registered at the State Crime Police station in Phase IV.

Those booked were identified as Manjit Singh Sodhi; writer of a book-Modern ABC of History of Punjab, Mahinderpal Kaur (MBD Modern Book Depot) and M S Mann; writer of History Punjab by Raj Publishers. The case had been registered on the complaint of farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa who alleged that there were many historical facts which were not accordance with the Sikh history.

The case had been registered under sections 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), 153-A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

It was stated in the FIR that Baldev Singh Sirsa had lodged a complaint with the PSEB and demanded an inquiry in the distortion of historical facts in history books. After the complaint an inquiry was conducted and the inquiry report was submitted to home department on April 28.