30 yrs after two killed in fake encounter, court holds two Punjab ex-cops guilty of murder

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here Thursday held two former Punjab Police officers guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy in a 30-year-old fake encounter case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 2.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Harinder Sidhu, Special Judge CBI, pronounced the judgment in the case pertaining to a police encounter on April 15 1993 in Tarn Taran in which one Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, and an unidentified man were shown as killed. The court convicted Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh of offences punishable under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture).

It was claimed by the Tarn Taran police that at on April 15 1993, three militants attacked a police party, which was taking Harbans Singh, who was in their custody, for recovery of arms and ammunition from the area of Chambal drain. The pol;ice claimed that during cross firing Harbans Singh and one unidentified militant was killed. A case under Sections 302, 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, Arms Act and section 5 of TADA Act was registered against unknown militants at Tarn Taran (sadar) police station.

Following a complaint by Harbans Singh’s brother Paramjit Singh, CBI conducted an investigation and found holes in the police encounter theory. On the basis of this enquiry, the CBI, on January 25, 1999, registered a regular case against the police officials under Section 34, 364, 302 of the IPC.

The CBI filed the chargesheet on January 8, 2002 for the offence punishable under Section 120-B read with Sections 302 and 218 of IPC against accused SHO Puran Singh, S-I Shamsher Singh, ASIs Jagir Singh and Jagtar Singh, all then posted at Tarn Taran (sadar) police station. Charges were framed against them on December 13, 2002 by the CBI court but trial remained stayed from 2006 to 2022 on orders of higher courts during which accused Puran Singh and Jagir Singh died. In this case 17 witness recorded their statements before the trial court and finally after about 30 years, the case was decided.