Punjab: Eye on 2022 polls, CM inaugurates slew of projects for Kharar, Gharuan

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Friday, made his way to Mohali to inaugurate a slew of projects in Kharar and Gharuan, a move that many political experts believed was aimed at wooing migrant voters before the 2022 Assembly polls.

Kharar as a constituency which has two major towns — Kurali and Nayagaon — besides Kharar, where a large number of traders and people from outside the state reside.

In Nayagaon the BJP managed to win in three wards earlier this year in the Mohali civic body elections despite a strong wave against the saffron party due to ongoing farmers’ protests against the three contentious agri laws.

“Kharar was a traditional Congress stronghold. But in 2017 Assembly polls, the AAP managed to win here. Now, the Congress wants to win back the seat,” a Congress leader said.

Channi on Friday laid the foundation stones of a slew of projects at a cost of Rs. 127.54 crore in Kharar and Gharuan.

In a landmark initiative, he announced the upgradation of the status of Gharuan from Panchayat to Nagar Panchayat and revealed that a sub-tehsil will also come up here.

The projects whose foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister on Friday comprised a sewerage treatment plant (at a cost of Rs. 59.06 crore), water treatment plant at Kajauli (at a cost of Rs 47.06 crore), the beautification of Ajj sarovar (at a cost of Rs 4.83 crore), setting up of Government Model Senior Secondary School at Badali village (at a cost of Rs 13.47 crore), and Pandusar Sarovar (at a cost of Rs 3.14 crore).

On Friday, while addressing locals from the office of the municipal council, Kharar, the Chief Minister described his visit as a homecoming for him and said that the region has given him everything and made him what he is today.

Chief Minister Channi further pointed out that the development oriented projects will give a much-needed facelift to the region and will put it on a higher growth trajectory. Describing the water treatment plant at Kajauli as a gamechanger, the Chief Minister said that this would ensure clean drinking water to both Morinda and Kharar areas.

Likewise, the CM mentioned that the beautification of Ajj Sarovar as a dream that he has had ever since he was civic body councillor that was finally coming true. Besides, he also said that an additional sum of Rs 10 crore would be allotted for sprucing up the infrastructure at the holy place. A development board in this regard has been constituted and the state’s tourism department will oversee the project.

Further, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 10 crore for laying the astroturf at Khalsa school, gave his nod to a sports complex at Sunny Enclave, allotted Rs 2.50 crore for water supply at village Gharuan, approved a bus stand — for which tender has been allotted — that will become operational by December 16 this year. He also announced that a park will be developed near the bus stand where an Army memorial will also be constructed.

In his address, Kharar MLA, Kanwar Sandhu, who accompanied the CM on Friday, said that it is a matter of pride that a representative of the people has risen to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Lauding the Chief Minister for his pro-people and pro-development approach, he expressed hope that the region would undergo further development under Channi’s tenure.