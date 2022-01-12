In AAP’s 10-point ‘Punjab model’, focus on jobs and youth

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced a ten-point ‘Punjab model’ that said if the party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections, it would provide free and round-the-clock electricity to the citizens, generate more employment to the youth, give out Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to women, bring an end to drug menace and set the law and order situation right.

Unveiling his ten-point agenda at a press conference in Mohali, Kejriwal said: “From 1966, when Punjabi suba was formed, Congress ruled for 25 years and the Akalis for 19 years. They have ruled in partnership. They always ruled in collusion. They never took action against each other and both looted. Now people have decided that enough is enough and aam Punjabi’s sarkar is to be formed. They have decided to give a chance to the AAP. I have been going around Punjab asking about issues. We have identified the ten-point ‘Punjab model’,” he said.

The first point in the model is employment. “There is unemployment in every house. The youth is looking to go to Canada. We will make such a Punjab that all those who have gone to Canada will come back in five years,” he said.

The second point is drug menace. “Drugs are being distributed freely in villages. Congress failed to arrest the sale of drugs. We will finish the entire drug syndicate and mafia,” he said.

The third point is law and order. “There have been so many incidents of sacrilege in Punjab but in not even one case has there been punishment given. This was because big people were involved in the conspiracy and these parties were involved. People’s sentiments are hurt by incidents of sacrilege. We will ensure justice in each such case no matter who it is. We have no setting with anyone,” he said.

Kejriwal also promised a ‘corruption-free Punjab’, better health facilities, improved educational facilities, 24X7 free of cost power supply, allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for women and improvements in agriculture, trade and industry to boost incomes and employment.

Kejriwal accepted that if Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) fights elections in Punjab on its own platform, it will cost the AAP some votes in Punjab.

“When SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal came to meet me, we had already announced 90 seats. He wanted 60 seats for his party. I told him that we had already announced 90 people and they are also sons of farmers. So it will not be possible to cut their tickets, I told him. I told him if 27 seats are left, he can take 17 out of them. But we could not reach an agreement. I agree that if the SSM fights elections separately then some votes of the AAP will be cut,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that Balbir Singh Rajewal had given him a pen drive with some allegations against the AAP leadership. “Rajewal saab came to meet me. He gave me a pen drive with an audio clip. In that clip, two people were heard talking. They were saying Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia take money. They were saying Raghav Chadha goes to five-star hotels. These are absurd things. Anyone can say anything. Rajewal ji is a simple man and someone has misled him,” said Kejriwal.

“But if someone puts false allegations on our party then we will file as many legal cases against them as possible. I will not leave them too,” he added.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, hit out at Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for being “hand in glove” and also questioned Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for not arresting Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia even after the registration of an FIR against him and raising the issue of his (Kejriwal’s) apology to Majithia in a defamation case.

“What has my apology to Majithia got to do with his arrest by the Punjab government? Did I hold back Channi’s hand? He is going around saying that Kejriwal apologised. What has that got to do with his arrest? The entire state knows these people (Congress and the Akalis) are hand in glove with each other,” he said.

Kejriwal rejected the allegations that some seats of the AAP were sold in the state. “Not even one assembly ticket has been sold in the state. If you give proof that a ticket has been sold I will throw out the seller and buyer of the tickets. If this is brought to my notice with proof even after filing nominations, I will cancel the ticket and let the seat fall vacant. I will not tolerate corruption. I will follow them to hell and ensure jail to them,” he said.

On the SAD’s allegation that the AAP distributed pamphlets that said voters should take money from other parties but vote for the AAP, Kejriwal said that the AAP had not made any such pamphlets but that this was what the people of Punjab are saying. “Punjabi will not sell his vote this time. This time Sukhbir Badal will learn a lesson,” he said.