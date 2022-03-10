Punjab elections: Fate of 40 candidates to be decided today

The Mohali district administration has made all the arrangements for the counting of votes on Thursday. The counting for Mohali constituency will be held at the Sports Complex in Sector 78 while the counting for Kharar and Derabassi constituencies will be held at Rattan Professional College at Sohana.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the counting and there would be no movement of vehicles within the 100-metre area of the counting centres.

She added that the counting for Mohali constituency will be held in 20 rounds while for Derabassi and Kharar the counting shall be held in 23 rounds.

“As many as 14 tables are set up for the counting centres in all the three constituencies. As many as 20 supervisors, 20 counting assistants and 20 micro observers are deputed for the counting,” she added. The DC said that postal ballots shall be counted in the first round.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjeet Singh told The Indian Express that tight security arrangements had been made for the counting and that CCTV cameras had been installed at all the counting centres.

In three constituencies falling in the district, 40 candidates are contesting the elections this time. A maximum of 17 candidates are contesting the elections from Kharar, followed by 14 from Derabassi and nine from Mohali.

As many as 16 candidates have a criminal past while 21 of the contesting candidates are undergraduates. Maniksha is the third gender who is contesting the elections. The administration has banned flying of drones within a radius of 100 metres and also banned the movement of vehicles within 100 to 200 metre radius of the counting centres.