Punjab: ED case against me is conspiracy, Congress leaders also involved, says former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday levelled allegations of ‘conspiracy’ against BJP and some Congress leaders when he was brought to the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

While speaking to the media persons outside the district courts here, Khaira said that the case against him is a conspiracy and that he would expose all the people involved in it at the right time. “BJP was already against me but some people in Congress were also involved in it, I shall continue to fight against the injustice and expose all the conspirators at the right time,” he said.

Khaira was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last week and his remand ended on Thursday.

The cases against Khaira are linked to an alleged drug racket and a fake passport racket.

As per ED, there are allegations that the two-time MLA, who joined the ruling Congress in Punjab in June this year, had a close association with convicts in the drug smuggling racket — the case was registered in Fazilka in 2015 — and those involved in the fake passport racket, in which the case was registered in 2017.

Khaira has so far denied any wrongdoing and said he is being targeted by the central agencies as he has been vocal against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Khaira was elected to the Assembly in 2017 from the Bholath Assembly seat in Kapurthala on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. He resigned from the AAP in January 2019 and floated his own outfit — the Punjab Ekta Party. In June this year, he and three other rebel AAP legislators resigned and joined Congress in the presence of then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.