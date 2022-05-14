Punjab: Derabassi man booked for raping, impregnating minor

Derabassi police on Friday booked an unidentified man for allegedly raping a minor girl. Police said that the accused had not been arrested yet.

As per the police, the complainant had told them that her daughter had complained of stomach pain a few days ago, following which she took her to a doctor, who after running tests determined that the minor was pregnant. After this, the mother decided to approach the police and file a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.