Friday, May 13, 2022
Punjab: Derabassi man booked for raping, impregnating minor

As per the police, the complainant had told them that her daughter had complained of stomach pain a few days ago, following which she took her to a doctor, who after running tests determined that the minor was pregnant.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 14, 2022 1:14:51 am
The police have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Derabassi police on Friday booked an unidentified man for allegedly raping a minor girl. Police said that the accused had not been arrested yet.

As per the police, the complainant had told them that her daughter had complained of stomach pain a few days ago, following which she took her to a doctor, who after running tests determined that the minor was pregnant. After this, the mother decided to approach the police and file a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

