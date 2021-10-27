Punjab: Deputy CM OP Soni visits civil hospital, oversees arrangements in place

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, OP Soni, who also holds the charge of the state health department, on Wednesday visited the Civil Hospital in Phase-6 to assess ground realities and enquired about the facilities being provided to patients admitted there.

The Deputy CM specifically visited the dengue ward, in which the strength of beds had been increased from 50 to 80 in view of surging numbers of cases, and interacted with patients to enquire about the arrangements and medicine availability.

He said that a special 80-bed ward has been set up on the third floor of the hospital for the confirmed and suspected dengue patients, where they are getting free of cost treatment. In addition to this, the number of beds with mosquito nets has been increased. In view of the increasing number of patients in the emergency ward, he directed the deployment of more doctors and nurses and to make proper sanitation arrangements.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that any shortcoming in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost and better and quality health care facilities have to be provided to the patients at all costs. Soni said that if proper sanitation was not ensured in wards, then strict action will be taken against the official in-charge.

He also appealed to the people to take all necessary precautions to prevent dengue fever and not to allow standing water anywhere in and around their homes. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, and other officers, were also present on the occasion.