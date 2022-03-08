Punjab: Court extends Majithia’s judicial custody till March 22

The district court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22. He was brought from Patiala jail and produced before the court after his 14-day judicial custody ended.

Majithia was booked by the Punjab Police in a drug smuggling case in December last year. The 46-year-old was charged under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 probe report into a drug racket in the state. The 49-page FIR was registered by the state crime branch at Mohali police station. The SAD has, however, alleged that the case against him was registered as part of political vendetta.

A court in Mohali had recently rejected Majithia’s plea for regular bail. He was remanded in judicial custody till March 8 after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the direction of the Supreme Court which had ordered him to apply for regular bail.

Majithia had contested the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state against Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar (East) constituency. Sidhu had dared him to contest from Amritsar East, a challenge which Majithia accepted.

He recently told a news channel that he had finished contesting the elections and the Punjab Police could keep him in custody for any number of days.

The SAD leader’s wife Ganieve Kaur had contested for the Akali Dal in their bastion of Majitha. The results of the election will be out on March 10.