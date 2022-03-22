Punjab: Court extends Bikram Singh Majithia’s judicial remand in drugs case till April 5

The district and sessions court in Mohali on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a drugs smuggling case till April 5. Majithia was presented before the court through video conferencing as the earlier 14-day judicial remand period was set to end on Tuesday.

Majithia surrendered before the court on February 24 after his protection from arrest had expired.

The Punjab government recently formed a new special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case. The order to reconstitute the SIT, which is supervised by inspector general (crime) Gursharan Singh Sandhu and headed by AIG Dr Rahul S, was issued by the Punjab Bureau of Investigation director on March 16, the day Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan. As per the official order, the other three members of the five-member SIT are AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DSPs Raghbir Singh and Amarpreet Singh.

Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested the assembly polls from the Amritsar East constituency. He was booked by the state’s Bureau of Investigation (BoI) on December 20 last year under Sections 25, 27-A, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case was registered based on a report of the Special Task Force of the Punjab Police formed to tackle the drug menace in the state.