Two Punjab cops held for extorting money, possessing heroin

The anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police arrested two police constables with 5 gm heroin and seized Rs 19,000 cash from them. The duo had allegedly extorted the money from a person who possessed the contraband.

One of the arrested constables is posted in the security details of a Punjabi singer, said the police. According to the officers of the STF, the arrested were identified as constable Guriqbal Singh posted at Matour police station and senior constable Dalveer Singh, presently posted as gunman with singer Mankirat Aulakh. Two unknown persons are also involved in the cartel, the police said.

According to the FIR, the duo posed as STF personnel and raided a person who possessed heroin and extorted money from him in order to let him go. The man, who stays as a paying guest near Sector 80, told the police that the duo seized the contraband.

STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.