Punjab: Constable arrested for ‘taking bribe’

The Kharar police booked a constable who had allegedly taken bribe from a car driver near Khanpur. When the matter came to the notice of the senior officers, they visited the spot but the constable tried to flee. He was later arrested.

Constable Harpreet Singh was arrested after it was found that he had taken the bribe from a car driver.

The complainant in the case, Inspector Satinder Singh, stated in the complaint that he was present at the bus stand to check the movement of anti-social elements and received information that the accused constable was taking money from a car driver, following which he reached the spot and found that the car driver was demanding his money back from the constable.

“When the police team reached the spot, the constable tried to flee but the police team nabbed him,” the officials said.

Constable Harpreet Singh was posted in Papa 6 PCR vehicle in Mohali.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against constable Harpreet Singh.