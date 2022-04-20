scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Punjab: Congress leader Alka Lamba asked to appear before police in inflammatory speech case

An FIR was registered on April 14 against Lamba, among others, on charges of assault, criminal conspiracy and making inflammatory speeches.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 20, 2022 5:04:41 pm
Congress leader Alka Lamba. (File Photo)

Ropar police have issued a notice to Congress leader Alka Lamba to join the investigation in connection to an FIR registered against her on April 14. This development comes soon after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dr Kumar Vishwas received a similar notice on Wednesday morning.

Lamba has been asked to appear before the investigating officer (IO) at Kharar (sadar) police station on April 26.

An FIR was registered on April 14 against Lamba, among others, on charges of assault, criminal conspiracy and making inflammatory speeches.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
