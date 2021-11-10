Punjab CM lays foundation of 350-bed civil hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 350 bed civil hospital in Sector 6 and also sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the Mohali auditorium.

Channi said that the new hospital will provide the best health care services and will come up at a cost of Rs 40 crore. It which will provide 24-hour emergency services, OPDs and wards for all specialties, seven modular operation theatres, separate mother and child wings, four-bedded dialysis units, blood bank with component and platelet facility, mortuary, a dispensary with free medicine, homeopathic and ayurveda departments, physiotherapy services, staff residences and three-storied multi-level parking, said the CM after laying the foundation stone.

He also announced plans to construct 25,000 houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) across the state and that proprietary rights will be provided under the Basera scheme. Accepting the demand of local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, the CM announced to relax conditions for booth owners to construct a second storey. He also announced Rs 10 crore for the city’s development and Rs 7 crores for laying a synthetic track at the Sector-78 sports stadium.