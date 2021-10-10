Punjab CM Channi’s son gets married in low-key ceremony

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
October 10, 2021 3:14:02 pm
The marriage of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son Navjit Singh was solemnised at Gurudwara Sacha Dhan Sahib in Phase 3B1 on Sunday.
Navjit married an engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur, a resident of Amlala village near Derabassi, who is pursuing an MBA degree.
The chief minister himself drove the vehicle carrying his son to the venue. The ceremony was a simple affair with tight security arrangements.
The ‘Anand Karaz’ ceremony was held at the gurdwara. The reception will be held in a hotel near Kharar Monday.
