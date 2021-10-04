Punjab CM awards teachers at event held by FAP

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi awarded teachers at National Awards for Outstanding Teachers held by Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) in Gharuan on Sunday.

The event was held at Chandigarh University. The CM urged the teachers to become role models in transforming the destiny of students.

While addressing the audience, Channi said that teaching is a noble profession and the nation is indebted to the teaching community for their sterling services towards nation-building.

Terming the role of teachers equivalent to that of mothers, the CM urged the teachers to help students learn by imparting knowledge to them. The CM also assured the teachers of a congenial atmosphere to perform their duties. He underlined the need to streamline the system to equally benefit teachers and students.

Motivating students to take part in Bhangra, NSS, sports, and other cultural and allied activities, the CM said that extra co-curricular activities hold equal importance as studies, and must be pursued in equal measure. Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and FAP President Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri also shared their vision.