Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Punjab Class 12 student assaults teacher on school premises, booked

The police have also registered a case against his brother based on the complaint of the teacher.

The police have also registered a case against his brother based on the complaint of the teacher. (File photo)

The Punjab Police booked a Class 12 student of a government school who allegedly assaulted his teacher on the premises of the institution Friday, officials said. The police have also registered a case against his brother based on the complaint of the teacher.

Sarbjeet Singh, a teacher with a senior secondary school in Mohali district, told the police that a student at his school who often created trouble in the school had nursed a grudge against him as he had often scolded him, and hence attacked him on the school premises along with his brother on Friday.

The district police have launched an investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the police had registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done be several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 03:56:13 pm
