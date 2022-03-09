Punjab: Candidates claim victories ahead of results

Ahead of D-Day on March 10, candidates of different parties claimed their victories. After spending some time with their families, they were back on the political scene.

The SAD candidate from Kharar, Ranjeet Singh Gill, said that during the election campaign, he got a lot of support from the people and was hopeful of winning the election.

“My competition was with the AAP. I am hopeful of a big win,” Gill said.

Congress candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku said that he got support from the people in the Kharar constituency and he would win handsomely.

Former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express that the people of his constituency were like his family and he was confident of his win.

“I contested the election on development issue. I did not have competition with any other candidate,” Sidhu claimed.

He added that the people had always supported in the previous elections and this time, too the people would give the mandate.

BJP’s Mohali candidate Sanjiv Vashisht said that he approached every nook and corner of the constituency and received support and love from the people.

“It shall be a grand win of the party,” Vashisht said.

Sanjukt Samaaj Morcha’s (SSM) Mohali candidate Ravneet Brar said that he discussed many serious issues with the people.

“People responded to these issues very positively. I am hopeful of my win,” he added.

BJP candidate from Derabassi Sanjiv Khanna said that it was a multi-corner contest in his constituency and people had given a very good response to the party and he shall easily win.