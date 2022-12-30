scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Punjab cancels Mohali mayor’s corporation membership over ‘conflict of interest’

Corporation councillors lodged a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department on August 10 alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society.

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu (Source: Facebook)
Punjab’s local bodies department on Friday cancelled the membership of Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu after an inquiry into an alleged conflict of interest. Sidhu now has to resign from the mayoral post.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi told The Indian Express that Sidhu was in the US and that the further course of action would soon be chalked out. Sidhu was not available for comment.

Sidhu is the younger brother of former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. He was elected mayor of the Mohali municipal corporation last year. He joined the BJP along with his brother Balbir Sidhu in June.

Corporation councillors lodged a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department on August 10 alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, the Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited.

The department issued a showcause notice to the mayor in September. In his reply sent on October 14, the mayor described the complaint against him as “politically motivated” and sought a personal hearing.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:48 IST
