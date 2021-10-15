Punjab Assembly polls: AAP brainstorms, party to take call on candidate for Mohali seat soon

With the Punjab Assembly polls right around the corner, all the major parties in the fray have pulled up their socks and have started shortlisting candidates for various Assembly segments.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has swapped the Mohali seat with its alliance partner the Bahujan Samaj Party and is brainstorming to name its poll candidate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — which ended second in the 2017 Assembly polls — is in the final stages of finalising their name too.

The AAP has many probables in the fray this time, which includes former Mayor Kulwant Singh, social activist, Sonia Mann, AAP’s youth leader, Gurtej Pannu, and Mohali Beopar Mandal President Vineet Verma.

Kulwant Singh’s ‘Azad Group’, a splinter group of SAD, had managed to dent the SAD vote bank in the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections and managed to win in ten wards.

Kulwant Singh had also gone to welcome Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, after which speculations were rife on his contesting the elections on the AAP ticket. Party sources, however, said that nothing had been finalised and other names on which were being deliberated upon too.

Sonia Manan, who had been associated with the farm agitation for long, is also being considered a probable.

Gurtej Singh Pannu, who had been working in the constituency for the past around two years is also among the probable as he is working as the party’s youth leader. The name of Mohali Beopar Mandal President Vineet Verma is also among the mix.

If AAP sources are to be believed, it was still too early to say anything as the party will only field a candidate who will be able to give a tough fight to the opposition candidates.

“The party performed well in 2017 elections, it managed to get around 40,000 votes and ended up at the second position. The party shall soon announce the name of its candidate for Mohali,” a party insider said.