Punjab: As poll date nears, turncoats continue hopping parties

Congress’ secretary of Zirakpur unit and former Sarpanch, Jaspal Singh, along with his supporters joined the Akali Dal in presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, the SAD president had said that his party had received a shot in the arm with the induction of Jaspal, whom he announced would also become the vice president of the party, besides being allocated election duties for the party.

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh Baidwan, the vice president of AAP’s Mohali district unit, along with his supporters, joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of former Cabinet minister and local Congress MLA, Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu, on Thursday, said that Opposition leaders are joining the Congress due to its people-friendly policies and agendas. Joining of Baidwan in Congress is one such example. Lashing out on at the Opposition he said that the AAP is a party of opportunists, money and power hungry.