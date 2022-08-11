Punjab: Accused of theft, 13-year-old girl dies by suicide

August 11, 2022 6:36:28 am
A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after some people scolded her for allegedly stealing their cell phone. Police registered a case against four persons including two women and launched an investigation. The complainant in the case, Akhilesh Kumar, stated to the police that his wife works in a factory near Dera Bassi and that she had bought a cell phone from her co-worker Lalita. He stated that they had given the cell phone to his daughter.
“On Monday my daughter was at home while we were at work, and called me that some people had come to our home and were threatening her. She said they alleged that the cell phone she was using was stolen. She was very scared and crying. I consoled her but when we reached home, we found that my daughter had died by suicide by hanging herself,” alleged Akhilesh.
Acting on the complaint, the Dera Bassi police registered a case against four persons identified as Sarbjeet Kaur, Mamta, Angrez Singh and Barinder Singh under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
