Punjab: Car collides with truck on Banur-Rajpura road; three killed

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
October 17, 2021 5:08:10 pm
Three men were killed and one seriously injured in a road accident as the car they were travelling in collided with a container truck on the Banur-Rajpura road early Sunday morning.
The victims, natives of Panchkula and all in their mid-20s, were returning from Patiala in a Hyundai i20 car when the accident happened. The condition of the injured person is said to be critical. The police said they are investigating the matter.
