Punjab AC mechanic, friend held for making extortion call posing as Goldy Brar

Punjab Police has arrested a 20-year-old AC mechanic for allegedly making extortion calls to the owner of Mohali-based pharmaceutical company by posing as Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Suraj, from Maloya Colony in Chandigarh, was arrested from Verka Chowk in Mohali when he along with his friend, Mandeep Singh (32), was going to collect extortion money on a motorcycle, according to police. They were arrested under sections 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police also recovered two mobile phones and a CT 100 motorcycle (without a number plate) from their possession.

The pharmaceutical company owner lodged a complaint with police that he received phone calls from a man claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar on December 30 last year. The caller demanded Rs 30 lakh and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the protection money on time.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Suraj had used the WhatsApp number of Mandeep, a taxi driver from Mangewal village in Shri Anandpur Sahib, to make extortion calls to the complainant.

The DGP cautioned people to be wary of extortion calls and urged them to inform police immediately when they received such a call. In a recent investigation, the majority of extortion calls made in the name of gangsters were found to have been fake.

According to AIG Ashwani Kapur, Suraj would go to homes, shops or firms to repair ACs and target affluent people. “We have sent both mobile phones for a forensic examination to find out if accused persons had made extortion calls to any other person,” he said.