scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Punjab AC mechanic, friend held for making extortion call posing as Goldy Brar

A pharmaceutical company owner in Mohali complained to police that he received phone calls demanding Rs 30 lakh on December 30 last year.

The DGP cautioned people to be wary of extortion calls and urged them to inform police immediately when they received such a call. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Punjab AC mechanic, friend held for making extortion call posing as Goldy Brar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Police has arrested a 20-year-old AC mechanic for allegedly making extortion calls to the owner of Mohali-based pharmaceutical company by posing as Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Suraj, from Maloya Colony in Chandigarh, was arrested from Verka Chowk in Mohali when he along with his friend, Mandeep Singh (32), was going to collect extortion money on a motorcycle, according to police. They were arrested under sections 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police also recovered two mobile phones and a CT 100 motorcycle (without a number plate) from their possession.

The pharmaceutical company owner lodged a complaint with police that he received phone calls from a man claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar on December 30 last year. The caller demanded Rs 30 lakh and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the protection money on time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Suraj had used the WhatsApp number of Mandeep, a taxi driver from Mangewal village in Shri Anandpur Sahib, to make extortion calls to the complainant.

The DGP cautioned people to be wary of extortion calls and urged them to inform police immediately when they received such a call. In a recent investigation, the majority of extortion calls made in the name of gangsters were found to have been fake.

According to AIG Ashwani Kapur, Suraj would go to homes, shops or firms to repair ACs and target affluent people. “We have sent both mobile phones for a forensic examination to find out if accused persons had made extortion calls to any other person,” he said.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:02 IST
Next Story

Mediterranean diet crowned the best again; find out if it is good for diabetes, heart issues, weight loss

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close