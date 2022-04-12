Punjab: AAP government issues strict order against private schools

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered private schools to not force parents to buy books and uniforms from any specific shop.

Thereafter, the education department issued orders to private schools asking them to display the list of shops (minimum three in towns to 20 shops in cities) from where such items can be bought. This list will also be shared with the District Education Officer (DEO).

Meanwhile, Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer reviewed the situation with senior officials and ordered for strict compliance of the orders by the private schools.

It has also been decided that the DEOs shall form inspection teams for ensuring compliance of the order. These teams shall verify the list of shops by conducting random inspections. Any violations found would be strictly dealt with, warned officials.

Further, the department has ordered District Regulatory Bodies headed by the deputy commissioners to proactively act on complaints against private schools. Sources said that the education minister is personally monitoring the complaints against private schools.