Punjab: AAP attacks MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on property tax issue

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday raised the issue of property tax and accused sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu of making a false promise of property tax waiver to the city residents.

While addressing a meeting held in favour of AAP candidate Kulwant Singh by Mohali Employees Society in Sector 68, councillor Ramanpreet Kaur Kumbra from ward no. 28 said that the people would ensure the defeat of MLA Sidhu.

Kumbra said that during the tenure of the Congress MLA, who lied on the issue of property tax, water bills were also increased five times in sectors 66 to 80 of GMADA. “The people of these sectors paid the bills five times more than usual but the Congress MLA did not make any effort to reduce the rate. Forced, many councillors filed a case in the Mohali court and got the increased water rates refunded,” she said.