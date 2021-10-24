Punjab: 20-year-old murdered after saving father from assault

A 20-year-old man was murdered for intervening in a brawl to save his father in Sector 82 here on the intervening night of October 21 and 22. Police registered a case against two persons on Saturday, and initiated an investigation.

The victim was identified as Prince, a resident of Kambala village. He used to run a lemon-soda vend. He was attacked by the two accused, after he intervened in the brawl between the two men and his father Mukhtiar Singh.

The complainant in the case, Mukhtiar Singh told the police that he runs a cigarette vend in Sector 82. He said that on the intervening night of October 21/22, one of the accused Bhupinder Singh who works at a car workshop nearby came to his shop and demanded a cigarette from him.

“I refused to give the cigarette to Bhupinder as he already had to pay me Rs 500 which were pending. At this, Bhupinder got angry and started arguing with me. He also assaulted me and on seeing that my son Prince, who ran a vend near mine, came to my rescue. My son-in-law Abhay Kumar was also with Prince,” said Mukhtiar Singh in his complaint.

He further said that following Prince’s intervention, Bhupinder left the spot and after sometime, returned with his accomplice Rinku Singh- they both assaulted Mukhtiar and Prince.

Mukhtiar Singh alleged that the two accused were shouting that they will teach a lesson to Prince. “Bhupinder Singh caught my son from his arms and Rinku stabbed Prince multiple times,” the complainant alleged.

Following the incident, Mukthiar Singh took Prince to a private hospital at Sohana where the doctors declared Prince dead. Bhupinder and Rinku fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Sohana police registered a case against Bhupinder Singh alias Bubbly, a resident of Bathinda district and Rinku Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Jagatpura village near Mohali under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.