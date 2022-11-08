scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

PU syndicate empowers V-C to nominate 2 associate profs, 2 assistant profs

Of the two assistant professors, one is to be nominated from the faculty of science and another from any other faculty.

Among its other decisions, the Syndicate withheld the grant of temporary extension of affiliation to the Institute of Management of DAV College, Sector 10, for its two-year MBA course for the session 2021-22. (File)

The Panjab University’s Syndicate Monday empowered the Vice-Chancellor to nominate two associate professors and two assistant professors from the university to the academic council till October 31, 2024.

Of the two assistant professors, one is to be nominated from the faculty of science and another from any other faculty.

Among its other decisions, the Syndicate withheld the grant of temporary extension of affiliation to the Institute of Management of DAV College, Sector 10, for its two-year MBA course for the session 2021-22. It also decided to give approval to examine placement of faculty that joined in the year 2005 in the Master Seniority List, to frame application forms and templates for the direct recruitment of assistant and associate professors, proposed honorarium for holding additional charge for the posts of Controller of Examinations and Registrar, to follow UGC guidelines entirely with regard to PhD and gave clearance to the recommendations made by the board of finance in its meeting held on October 14.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:31:25 am
Next Story

Integrate public bike-sharing locations, existing and proposed cycle tracks, suggests RITES

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement