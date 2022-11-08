PU syndicate empowers V-C to nominate 2 associate profs, 2 assistant profs

The Panjab University’s Syndicate Monday empowered the Vice-Chancellor to nominate two associate professors and two assistant professors from the university to the academic council till October 31, 2024.

Of the two assistant professors, one is to be nominated from the faculty of science and another from any other faculty.

Among its other decisions, the Syndicate withheld the grant of temporary extension of affiliation to the Institute of Management of DAV College, Sector 10, for its two-year MBA course for the session 2021-22. It also decided to give approval to examine placement of faculty that joined in the year 2005 in the Master Seniority List, to frame application forms and templates for the direct recruitment of assistant and associate professors, proposed honorarium for holding additional charge for the posts of Controller of Examinations and Registrar, to follow UGC guidelines entirely with regard to PhD and gave clearance to the recommendations made by the board of finance in its meeting held on October 14.