Providing hideouts to gangster Tinu: Accused sent to three-day police custody

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Wednesday brought Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli on production warrant for questioning in providing hideouts to gangster Deepak Tinu. The court remanded the accused in three-day police custody.

Kuldeep was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) after Deepak Tinu had escaped from the custody of Mansa police on October 1. It was alleged that Tinu had arranged clothes and a woman who helped him escape from police custody.

The accused had been brought in the case related to an FIR registered by the SSOC under sections 212 (harbouring offender), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 216 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of the Arms Act. Kuldeep was a gym owner and was among the first accused to be arrested after Tinu’s escape.