scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Providing hideouts to gangster Tinu: Accused sent to three-day police custody

Kuldeep was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) after Deepak Tinu had escaped from the custody of Mansa police on October 1. It was alleged that Tinu had arranged clothes and a woman who helped him escape from police custody.

Mohali, Mohalicrimew news, Mohali gangster Tinu, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe accused had been brought in the case related to an FIR registered by the SSOC under sections 212 (harbouring offender), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 216 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Wednesday brought Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli on production warrant for questioning in providing hideouts to gangster Deepak Tinu. The court remanded the accused in three-day police custody.

Kuldeep was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) after Deepak Tinu had escaped from the custody of Mansa police on October 1. It was alleged that Tinu had arranged clothes and a woman who helped him escape from police custody.

The accused had been brought in the case related to an FIR registered by the SSOC under sections 212 (harbouring offender), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 216 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of the Arms Act. Kuldeep was a gym owner and was among the first accused to be arrested after Tinu’s escape.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:39:39 am
Next Story

Elon Musk’s plan to make Twitter verification available at a price reduces digital feudalism

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement