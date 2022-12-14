scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

9 assault property dealer, open fire in air; 2 arrested

A case for attempt to murder, assault, rioting and under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered and a hunt has been launched for others accused.

Two of the suspects, identified as Gavvy and Sahil, were nabbed by a police team. (Representational Photo)

Mohali’s Phase-1 police on Monday arrested two men who had allegedly assaulted a property dealer and opened fire in the air. Police said that the incident had taken place late on Monday night.

As per details, the complainant Amardeep Singh told the police that he was at his office in Madanpura village on Monday night when at least nine people arrived in the area and went to book rooms in a hotel nearby.

Amardeep further told the police that the hotel staff told the men that no rooms were available and asked the men to leave. This led to a heated argument between the hotel staff and the men. “Since I was present nearby, I intervened and tried to mediate. However, the men soon turned on me and started assaulting me. A little later, some of them whipped out guns and fired gun shots in the air and fled from the place,” the complainant said.

Also Read |GMADA cracks whip, realises Rs 35-crore dues in four months

Phase-1 Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Sumit Mor said that acting on the complaint, a case was lodged and the police zeroed down on the men involved in the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh KantPremium
Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh Kant
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists
Chidambaram on India-China clash: Rajnath’s statement was empty, Ho...Premium
Chidambaram on India-China clash: Rajnath’s statement was empty, Ho...

Two of the suspects, identified as Gavvy and Sahil, were later nabbed by a police team, while a hunt has been launched for the other accused.

Mor said that the remaining suspects will be nabbed at the earliest. A case for attempt to murder, assault, rioting and under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 07:24:00 am
Next Story

ASI recruitment in Chandigarh police: Army clerk held for using wife’s details to fill multiple forms

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close