9 assault property dealer, open fire in air; 2 arrested

Mohali’s Phase-1 police on Monday arrested two men who had allegedly assaulted a property dealer and opened fire in the air. Police said that the incident had taken place late on Monday night.

As per details, the complainant Amardeep Singh told the police that he was at his office in Madanpura village on Monday night when at least nine people arrived in the area and went to book rooms in a hotel nearby.

Amardeep further told the police that the hotel staff told the men that no rooms were available and asked the men to leave. This led to a heated argument between the hotel staff and the men. “Since I was present nearby, I intervened and tried to mediate. However, the men soon turned on me and started assaulting me. A little later, some of them whipped out guns and fired gun shots in the air and fled from the place,” the complainant said.

Phase-1 Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Sumit Mor said that acting on the complaint, a case was lodged and the police zeroed down on the men involved in the case.

Two of the suspects, identified as Gavvy and Sahil, were later nabbed by a police team, while a hunt has been launched for the other accused.

Mor said that the remaining suspects will be nabbed at the earliest. A case for attempt to murder, assault, rioting and under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered.