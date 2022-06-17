Power supply hit in Zirakpur yet again; feeders, tubewells unable to function

The power supply in many areas of Zirakpur remained disrupted on Thursday as the three electricity towers were damaged on Wednesday night and could not be repaired on time.

Power department officials said that it will take at least 24 hours more to restore the power supply. At least a hundred residential colonies are currently facing a power outage apart from several villages around Zirakpur.

The repair work was disrupted due to rains. At least 85 tubewells installed in the town could not be used due to the power outage.

The electric feeders in Phabat, Daulat Singh Wala and Ramgarh Budha villages were out of function on Thursday.

Former Dera Bassi MLA N K Sharma accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the poor electric supply and said that the state is facing the worst situation. He said that during the SAD-BJP regime till 2017, people did not buy inverters as there was adequate power supply in the state.

“The paddy season has started and it which will further worsen the situation,” Sharma said.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, said that the state government is doing its best to improve the power supply situation.

The president of Joint Action Committee of the Resident Welfare Association in Zirakpur, Sukhdev Chaudhary, said that the people are facing such issues for a long time and hoped that that the power situation would improve soon.