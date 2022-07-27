Power outage due to staff on strike irks residents in Kharar

July 27, 2022 3:31:50 am
Residents in some areas of Kharar were irked by power outage on the intervening night of July 25-26, as the contractual staff of the power department went on a strike. The department did not have staff to repair the fault leaving residents in lurch.
The power supply was affected in some areas on Badala road at around 10 pm as there was a voltage fluctuation. The helpline number of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) reportedly was also not working.
Shikha Sharma, a resident of Gulmohar city, said that there was very low voltage due to which they could not switch on even the fans and were forced to sit outside their homes. She added that she lodged a complaint at the online portal of PSPCL but there was no resolution.
“The portal showed that the complaint was resolved while the PSPCL officials were saying their staff was on strike,” she added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Geeta Devi, another resident said that power supply was restored only after 10 am.
“When we called the PSPCL, they did not respond. When we lodged complaints online, they asked us not to upload the complaints, no official was ready to listen to the people,” she added. She questioned how it was the fault of the common people if the staff was on strike.
The Executive Engineer (XEN), Kharar, Amandeep Singh said that they have around 125 contractual employees who were on strike on Monday due to which they faced issues. He added that all the employees resumed work on Tuesday and the complaints were resolved.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India
Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred
Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha
Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF
5G auction Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state
3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station
Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit
4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app
Praja Report | In assembly, between 2009 and 2019: ‘MLAs from city asked 74% less questions since 2009’
Will end atmosphere of fear, says Kejriwal as he makes 5 more promises