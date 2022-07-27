scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Power outage due to staff on strike irks residents in Kharar

The power supply was affected in some areas on Badala road at around 10 pm as there was a voltage fluctuation. The helpline number of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) reportedly was also not working.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 27, 2022 3:31:50 am
The Executive Engineer (XEN), Kharar, Amandeep Singh said that they have around 125 contractual employees who were on strike on Monday due to which they faced issues. He added that all the employees resumed work on Tuesday and the complaints were resolved. (File)

Residents in some areas of Kharar were irked by power outage on the intervening night of July 25-26, as the contractual staff of the power department went on a strike. The department did not have staff to repair the fault leaving residents in lurch.

The power supply was affected in some areas on Badala road at around 10 pm as there was a voltage fluctuation. The helpline number of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) reportedly was also not working.

Shikha Sharma, a resident of Gulmohar city, said that there was very low voltage due to which they could not switch on even the fans and were forced to sit outside their homes. She added that she lodged a complaint at the online portal of PSPCL but there was no resolution.

“The portal showed that the complaint was resolved while the PSPCL officials were saying their staff was on strike,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Geeta Devi, another resident said that power supply was restored only after 10 am.

“When we called the PSPCL, they did not respond. When we lodged complaints online, they asked us not to upload the complaints, no official was ready to listen to the people,” she added. She questioned how it was the fault of the common people if the staff was on strike.

The Executive Engineer (XEN), Kharar, Amandeep Singh said that they have around 125 contractual employees who were on strike on Monday due to which they faced issues. He added that all the employees resumed work on Tuesday and the complaints were resolved.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement