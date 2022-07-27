Power outage due to staff on strike irks residents in Kharar

Residents in some areas of Kharar were irked by power outage on the intervening night of July 25-26, as the contractual staff of the power department went on a strike. The department did not have staff to repair the fault leaving residents in lurch.

The power supply was affected in some areas on Badala road at around 10 pm as there was a voltage fluctuation. The helpline number of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) reportedly was also not working.

Shikha Sharma, a resident of Gulmohar city, said that there was very low voltage due to which they could not switch on even the fans and were forced to sit outside their homes. She added that she lodged a complaint at the online portal of PSPCL but there was no resolution.

“The portal showed that the complaint was resolved while the PSPCL officials were saying their staff was on strike,” she added.

Geeta Devi, another resident said that power supply was restored only after 10 am.

“When we called the PSPCL, they did not respond. When we lodged complaints online, they asked us not to upload the complaints, no official was ready to listen to the people,” she added. She questioned how it was the fault of the common people if the staff was on strike.

The Executive Engineer (XEN), Kharar, Amandeep Singh said that they have around 125 contractual employees who were on strike on Monday due to which they faced issues. He added that all the employees resumed work on Tuesday and the complaints were resolved.