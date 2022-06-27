Post-Sangrur, Congress likely to decide on Mohali mayor

With the Sangrur byelection results declared on Sunday, Congress councillors who are in favour of removing Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu are expecting to hold meetings with party’s senior leadership to chalk out the strategy. The meeting of the party’s councillors with senior leadership is expected to happen this week.

A Congress councillor told The Indian Express that majority of councillors are against Sidhu. However, there may be few who are still loyal to him and may switch to the BJP with him.

“We want to remove the mayor as the mayor had betrayed us. Our party cannot tolerate it. There are a few councillors who were handpicked by Sidhu could go with him, but majority are against Sidhu,” the councillor added.

At present Congress has a strength of 37 councillors in a 50-member House, while three are independent and ten councillors are of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

To remove the mayor, the Congress needs support of 34 councillors. The AAP is also trying to get an opportunity to grab power in the Municipal Council (MC). Sidhu was elected mayor in 2021 when the Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government was in power. Sidhu’s elder brother Balbir Singh Sidhu was the health minister at the time.

Balbir and Amarjeet joined the BJP last month. Balbir was elected MLA twice from Mohali and once from Kharar from the Congress.