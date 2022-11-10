scorecardresearch
Poor sanitation issue may rock House meeting in Mohali

Sukhdev Singh Patwari alleged that the present dispensation has failed the people of the city on sanitation front.

mohali news, mohali sanitation news, indian expressThe Opposition will raise the issue of poor sanitation in the city and demand the number of sanitation workers to be increased. (File)

The sanitation situation in Mohali may rock the General House meeting on Thursday as the Opposition is all set to take on the ruling dispensation on the issue. The other issue that will be brought up is the delay in holding the House meeting.

The Opposition will raise the issue of poor sanitation in the city and demand the number of sanitation workers to be increased so that the issue could be resolved.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Opposition councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari said that they have been raising the issue of poor sanitation for long and the city is suffering due to mismanagement of the ruling dispensation.

He added that at present the civic body has deployed 500 sanitation workers while there is a requirement of around 1,300 workers. He added that the civic body had hired around 650 workers but 150 of them had left and only 500 are currently working.

“There is a shortage of workers and the MC is not hiring more people,” he said. Patwari also said that the meeting has not been held for three months and many development works have been delayed because of it.

Patwari alleged that the present dispensation has failed the people of the city on sanitation front.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi said that they have been working hard for the development of the city and that they will answer all questions of the Opposition.

