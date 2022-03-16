Poll victory likely to pull Dera Bassi councillors to AAP

Many councillors in Dera Bassi may soon join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which would diminish the Congress party’s presence in the civic body.

Sources from AAP said that many councillors are already in touch with newly elected MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa and may soon switch sides.

“Yes, there is a strong possibility that there would be a change. It can happen after the CM-designate takes the oath on March 16,” the sources told The Indian Express.

In Mohali, there is a strong possibility that the mayor could be changed. On the day of the election results, newly-elected MLA Kulwant Singh had said that mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu must resign by accepting his ‘moral responsibility’.

In Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, Congress has managed to hold some control in civic bodies. Udayveer Dhillon, the son of Zirakpur Congress candidate Deepinder Dhillon, is the President of the Zirakpur Municipal Council(MC).

A change of guard could happen in Kharar as well where SAD has been holding the ropes till now.