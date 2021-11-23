Police recover 4,200 banned Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets, arrest two

The tablets are banned and are often used by drug addicts. (Representational Photo)

Derabassi police on Monday arrested two persons and recovered around 4,200 banned Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets.

Monday’s bust was the second major haul of banned tablets by the district police.

Kurali police had last week arrested four people — identified as Hardial Singh, his employee Gaurav, Gurdeep Singh, and his brother Gurpreet Singh — and recovered a total of 80,000 banned Tramadol tablets from their possession.

Wednesday’s recovery was one of the largest by the district police so far. The tablets are banned and are often used by drug addicts. The state police had been often recovering the banned tablets and Tramadol is among the drugs used by addicts frequently as it is cheaper than other drugs.

On Monday, police identified the arrested suspects as Sodhi Singh and Pardeep Kumar. The accused were coming to Derabassi to supply the tablets to their clients and were nabbed by a police team from near the railway crossing. The police officials said that they had recovered a total of 4,200 tablets of Tramadol and Alprazolam.

Police said they have registered the case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.