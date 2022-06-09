Police carry out search operations in Mohali & Kharar, seize 7 weapons, Rs 21 lakh in cash

The Mohali district police on Thursday carried out an inspection drive against anti-social elements at three housing societies in Mohali and Kharar and rounded up 20 suspects and seized seven weapons and Rs 21 lakh in cash.

The police also said that they found many tenants staying in these societies without police verification.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the senior superintendents of police of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar also joined the operation.

Mohali has turned out to be a hideout for several criminals in the past. Three years ago, the police had killed notorious criminal Ankit Bhadu in Zirakpur.