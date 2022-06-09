scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Police carry out search operations in Mohali & Kharar, seize 7 weapons, Rs 21 lakh in cash

Mohali has turned out to be a hideout for several criminals in the past.

Written by Jagdeep Singh Deep | Mohali |
June 9, 2022 11:33:47 am
The police said that they found many tenants staying without police verification in the societies from where the 20 people where rounded up.

The Mohali district police on Thursday carried out an inspection drive against anti-social elements at three housing societies in Mohali and Kharar and rounded up 20 suspects and seized seven weapons and Rs 21 lakh in cash.

The police also said that they found many tenants staying in these societies without police verification.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the senior superintendents of police of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar also joined the operation.

Mohali has turned out to be a hideout for several criminals in the past. Three years ago, the police had killed notorious criminal Ankit Bhadu in Zirakpur.

Best of Express Premium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...Premium
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement