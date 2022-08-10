scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Police recover 2.20 kilos of marijuana, book woman, aides

Investigators said that Tuesday’s recovery came during a checking drive that had been initiated across Mohali by the district police force to keep a check on “anti-social elements”.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
August 10, 2022 4:07:48 am
Kurali police arrested a man and recovered 13 gm heroin from him on Tuesday. (Representational/File)

Nayagaon police on Tuesday said they recovered 2.20 kilos of marijuana from a house after a search operation and booked a woman and her accomplices for storing the narcotic substance. She has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Singha Devi Colony in Nayagaon.

Investigators said that Tuesday’s recovery came during a checking drive that had been initiated across Mohali by the district police force to keep a check on “anti-social elements”.

Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Kulwant Singh, said that a special drive was being conducted in his area, during which police was going house-to-house to conduct searches. Another police officer said that they suspect some more people could be involved in the racket and the woman was part of a gang that was operating in the area. “The narcotics seized was in huge quantity and investigation is on to identify others,” the officer added.

The officer added that the operation was started by the police last month to weed out anti-social elements, as Nayagaon is considered one of the most vulnerable areas in the district as far as crime is concerned. Police said Jyoti was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...Premium
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

1 nabbed with 13 grams of heroin

Kurali police arrested a man and recovered 13 gm heroin from him on Tuesday. Police said that that the accused was involved in supplying drugs in the area for a long time.

The man, Aklesh, a resident of Lakhnaur, was arrested from near Singhpura bypass. A police team stopped him after noticing him behaving suspiciously. The team recovered a weighing machine and 13 grams of heroin from his bag. He was arrested and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was filed.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:07:48 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement