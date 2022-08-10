Police recover 2.20 kilos of marijuana, book woman, aides

August 10, 2022 4:07:48 am
Nayagaon police on Tuesday said they recovered 2.20 kilos of marijuana from a house after a search operation and booked a woman and her accomplices for storing the narcotic substance. She has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Singha Devi Colony in Nayagaon.
Investigators said that Tuesday’s recovery came during a checking drive that had been initiated across Mohali by the district police force to keep a check on “anti-social elements”.
Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Kulwant Singh, said that a special drive was being conducted in his area, during which police was going house-to-house to conduct searches. Another police officer said that they suspect some more people could be involved in the racket and the woman was part of a gang that was operating in the area. “The narcotics seized was in huge quantity and investigation is on to identify others,” the officer added.
The officer added that the operation was started by the police last month to weed out anti-social elements, as Nayagaon is considered one of the most vulnerable areas in the district as far as crime is concerned. Police said Jyoti was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Subscriber Only Stories
1 nabbed with 13 grams of heroin
Kurali police arrested a man and recovered 13 gm heroin from him on Tuesday. Police said that that the accused was involved in supplying drugs in the area for a long time.
The man, Aklesh, a resident of Lakhnaur, was arrested from near Singhpura bypass. A police team stopped him after noticing him behaving suspiciously. The team recovered a weighing machine and 13 grams of heroin from his bag. He was arrested and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was filed.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
August 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Two Lok Dals
Youth out on bail in molestation case booked for killing girl’s father
Protests Against the remarks on the Prophet: Kanpur Police files first chargesheet; Hashmi, Baba Biryani among 47 named
A Fuller Right
Step back from water’s edge
Akhilesh’s dig at Maya for backing BJP: ‘How many V-Cs from her community’
Two arrested for ‘attack’ on TMC MLA’s house
Suvendu claims TMC govt will cease to exist by Dec next year, TMC says BJP to be out in ’24
Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons Anubrata Mondal again; doctor advises him bed rest
Release Bengal’s pending dues: TMC to Centre again
ISRO Space Application Centre to relocate Vikram Sarabhai statue outside campus for better public visibility
Ahmedabad youth held for ‘challenging’ cops in videos