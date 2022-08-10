Police recover 2.20 kilos of marijuana, book woman, aides

Nayagaon police on Tuesday said they recovered 2.20 kilos of marijuana from a house after a search operation and booked a woman and her accomplices for storing the narcotic substance. She has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Singha Devi Colony in Nayagaon.

Investigators said that Tuesday’s recovery came during a checking drive that had been initiated across Mohali by the district police force to keep a check on “anti-social elements”.

Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Kulwant Singh, said that a special drive was being conducted in his area, during which police was going house-to-house to conduct searches. Another police officer said that they suspect some more people could be involved in the racket and the woman was part of a gang that was operating in the area. “The narcotics seized was in huge quantity and investigation is on to identify others,” the officer added.

The officer added that the operation was started by the police last month to weed out anti-social elements, as Nayagaon is considered one of the most vulnerable areas in the district as far as crime is concerned. Police said Jyoti was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

1 nabbed with 13 grams of heroin

Kurali police arrested a man and recovered 13 gm heroin from him on Tuesday. Police said that that the accused was involved in supplying drugs in the area for a long time.

The man, Aklesh, a resident of Lakhnaur, was arrested from near Singhpura bypass. A police team stopped him after noticing him behaving suspiciously. The team recovered a weighing machine and 13 grams of heroin from his bag. He was arrested and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was filed.