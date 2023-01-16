scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Police look for two men who dropped off gangster Jora to Zirakpur hotel

Meanwhile, many unauthorised hotels in Zirakpur have again come to light as a safe haven for criminals. Jora, who was injured in the encounter, was said to be stable. He has been admitted to a Chandigarh hospital.

gangster Yuvraj Singh alias Jora, zirakpur, Zirakpur police, Zirakpur hotel, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe police are yet to find out about the man in whose disguise Jora was staying at the hotel.
Listen to this article
Police look for two men who dropped off gangster Jora to Zirakpur hotel
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after the notorious gangster Yuvraj Singh alias Jora was arrested from a hotel in Zirakpur, police are looking for two men who had dropped off Jora to the hotel. Sources said that two men had dropped Jora to the hotel in a car. Police also looked at the CCTV camera footage of the area near the hotel.

The police are yet to find out about the man in whose disguise Jora was staying at the hotel. Jora was using the name of one Ramzaan Malik. Sources also said that Jora had come to the hotel on Sunday afternoon but soon after he checked in, the AGTF, which was tailing the criminal, got an idea about his location and cordoned off the hotel which led to an exchange of fire between the AGTF and Jora.

Meanwhile, many unauthorised hotels in Zirakpur have again come to light as a safe haven for criminals. Jora, who was injured in the encounter, was said to be stable. He has been admitted to a Chandigarh hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 01:22 IST
Next Story

MD of National Film Development Corporation, which organised IFFI, replaced

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close