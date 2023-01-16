Police look for two men who dropped off gangster Jora to Zirakpur hotel

A day after the notorious gangster Yuvraj Singh alias Jora was arrested from a hotel in Zirakpur, police are looking for two men who had dropped off Jora to the hotel. Sources said that two men had dropped Jora to the hotel in a car. Police also looked at the CCTV camera footage of the area near the hotel.

The police are yet to find out about the man in whose disguise Jora was staying at the hotel. Jora was using the name of one Ramzaan Malik. Sources also said that Jora had come to the hotel on Sunday afternoon but soon after he checked in, the AGTF, which was tailing the criminal, got an idea about his location and cordoned off the hotel which led to an exchange of fire between the AGTF and Jora.

Meanwhile, many unauthorised hotels in Zirakpur have again come to light as a safe haven for criminals. Jora, who was injured in the encounter, was said to be stable. He has been admitted to a Chandigarh hospital.